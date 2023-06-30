Madonna's Sons Rush to Her Side as Pop Icon Begins Recovery From Life-Threatening Infection

Madonna's sons have rushed to her side, as the pop icon begins her recovery from a life-threatening infection. The Daily Mail reports that Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 17, were seen at their mother's New York City home on Wednesday. The outlet also noted that Madonna's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, visited the singer as well.

Oseary was the one who previously revealed the news of Madonna's health issues. "On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several-day stay in the ICU," he wrote in a statement shared on Wednesday afternoon. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected." Oseary went on to explain that Madonna would potentially be postponing her scheduled world tour. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour," he stated. "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

While this health crisis came ahead of a new tour, Madonna suffered a previous issue near the end of touring. In 2020, the singer has to undergo hip replacement surgery, after enduring incredible pain while performing on the Madam X tour. "As I climbed the ladder to sing 'Batuka' on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days," Madonna shared on Instagram at the time, revealing she'd have to cancel the final date of the tour. "With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it."

Madonna added, "I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!! However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show." She later went on to share, "I spent the last two days with doctors Scans, ultra sounds, Xrays Poking and probing and more tears," she added in her Instagram caption. "They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour – I must rest for as long as possible so that I don't inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body." Ultimately, she was able to have the surgery and recover.