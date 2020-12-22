Madonna Reveals 'Beautiful' Hip Surgery Scar and Cupping Marks in New Mirror Selfie

✖

Madonna is celebrating her "beautiful scar" after undergoing a serious injury last year amid her Madame X tour. The "Material Girl" singer, 62, seemed to suggest she had undergone hip surgery to heal from her injury Sunday as she shared a series of selfies on her Instagram Story showcasing a large scar on her left hip, as well as a number of marks on her legs from cupping therapy.

Rocking a black sports bra and matching bottoms, a pink-haired Madonna accessorized with a number of necklaces and bracelets adding the hashtags "#recovery," "#cupping," and "beautiful scar," in red below. While the pop icon has not publicly disclosed undergoing surgery, she was open about how physically devastating her injury was last December when she suffered an injury while performing on stage during a moment in her show that required her to climb a ladder.

(Photo: Madonna)

"As I climbed the ladder to sing 'Batuka' on Saturday night in Miami I was in tears from the pain of my injuries, Which has been indescribable for the past few days," she wrote on Instagram at the time alongside a clip of the moment she was injured. "With every song I sang, I said a prayer that I would make it to the next and get thru the show. My prayers were answered, And I made it."

The artist attempted to move forward, despite the "overwhelming pain," but revealed that she had to take precautions by canceling a number of shows on her tour in order to avoid being irreversibly damaged. "I consider myself a warrior I never quit, I never give in, I never give up!!" she continued. "However this time I have to listen to my body And accept that my pain is a warning I want to say how deeply sorry I am to all my fans. For having to cancel my last show."

Spending days undergoing scans, X-rays and other exams before coming to that conclusion, Madonna explained of the doctors' orders, "They have made it very clear to me that if l am to continue my tour — I must rest for as long as possible so that I don’t inflict further and Irreversible damage to my body." While it was difficult for the performer to admit she needed a break, she concluded that she had no regrets when it came to taking her health into consideration: "I have never let an injury stop me from performing but this time i have to accept that there is no shame in being human and having to press the pause button," Madonna concluded. "I thank you all for your understanding, love and support."