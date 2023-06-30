Madonna Reportedly 'Back Home' Following Hospitalization

Madonna is on the mend after a health crisis landed her in the hospital. As reported, the "Material Girl" spent days in the hospital after suffering a serious bacterial infection, per multiple sources. As a result, her highly anticipated tour has been halted while she recovers. "She's back home and feeling better," a source told PEOPLE Magazine. The multi-hyphenate performer's longtime manager, Guy Oseary, announced on his Instagram account that the Queen of Pop, 64, ended up in a "several-day stay in the ICU" as a result of the bacterial infection. A source says she is now "out of the ICU and recovering."

In his post, Oseary also told fans: "We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows." He also noted that Madonna was expected to make a "full recovery," which she's seemingly doing.

The "Like a Virgin" singer announced she'd be going on a Celebration Tour in January, which commemorates the 40-year anniversary of her career. The tour was announced after another project, a biopic she was helming, was put on hold. The film is expected to continue at a later date.

Days before her hospitalization, Madonna gave fans a peek at her new shows. She captioned a series of Instagram posts: "The Calm Before The Storm………."

There's been a string of unfortunate events Madonna has dealt with this year. In February, OK! Magazine reported that she split from her 23-year-old boyfriend, Andrew Darnell, after a tough 2023 Grammy Award ceremony that left her appearance being critiqued by the masses.

"It was only a very casual thing [with Andrew] so she's not broken-hearted. It's just that it has come at a bad time," a source told the magazine of their breakup. "She's having a bit of a crisis of confidence and this doesn't help."