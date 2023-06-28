Madonna Hospitalized in ICU, 'Celebration' Tour Halted

Madonna was hospitalized this weekend and will need some time to recover, meaning her upcoming Celebration tour is now postponed. The news came from Madonna's manager Guy Oseary, who posted an update on Instagram on Wednesday explaining the situation to fans. He wrote that Madonna is expected to make a full recovery, though it may take time.

"On Saturday, June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU," Oseary wrote. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected. At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour. We will share more details with you soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna herself has not made any posts or public statements since the announcement, though fans are wishing her well in the comments of her most recent post. The 64-year-old singer was meant to kick off her "Celebration" tour starting on July 15 in Vancouver. She had dates scheduled in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles and more, and further out on the timeline she had dates in 11 different cities in Europe. She then would have returned to North America for more shows, finishing in late January of 2024.

"Celebration" would have been Madonna's first ever greatest hits tour, though she has plenty of relatively new songs to play live as well. She released her most recent studio album Madame X in June of 2019 and toured it later that year before the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to stop. Since then she has collaborated with other artists on a number of songs, including remixes of her own work. Just this month, she released the song "Popular" with The Weeknd and Playboi Carti.

Madonna set herself up for a greatest hits tour by reissuing several of her albums starting last year in honor of her 40th anniversary in the recording industry. That included an album of remixes called Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones, which fans expected to form the tracklist for her tour. She had numerous guests and openers planned for different cities, with guest Bob the Drag Queen accompanying her on the road. It's not clear if these guests will still line up with the tour once it is rescheduled.

Details on Madonna's condition are still unclear, so there's no telling when she might be ready to get back on the road. In the meantime, her music is available on most major music streaming platforms and her fans are gathering in droves on social media to wish her a full recovery.