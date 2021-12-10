Lizzo Teases Chris Evans to ‘Put Another Bun up in My Oven’

Lizzo is once again teasing her fans about her flirty interactions with actor Chris Evans. While performing at Art Basel in Miami over the weekend, Lizzo decided to switch up the lyrics to her song “Tyrone.” Instead of singing that she “better call Tyrone,” she belted out “maybe I should call Chris Evans” while the audience cheered. “Maybe Captain America could put another bun up in my oven,” she quipped, referencing a TikTok she made over the summer about the rumors that spread.

In August, the “Good as Hell” artist joked on TikTok that she had been “sucking in,” and was expecting the MCU star’s child. Playing the Cap theme music from Captain America: The First Avenger, Lizzo said in the video, “This is something that I’ve been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we’re airing out all the rumors today, I’ve been sucking in. We’re gonna have a little America.”

Lizzo returned to TikTok to expose the DM she got from Evans in the aftermath of the joke, which read, “Hi! I just heard about our little bundle of joy. my mother will be so happy lol. …Just promise me, no gender reveal parties lol!” She captioned the video, “OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!”

Lizzo and Evans have been going back and forth on social media since she admittedly got drunk and slid into his DMs back in April. “No shame in a drunk DM god knows I’ve done worse on this app lol,” the Knives Out star replied with a kissy-faced and facepalm emoji at the time. Lizzo answered, “Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I’m glad you know I exist now,” to which Evans then responded, “Of course I do! I’m a fan! Keep up the great work!”