Chris Evans’ Resurfaced Talent Has Fans Waiting to Hear Lizzo’s Response

Chris Evans might be best known for playing a superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America movies, but the 40-year-old is also pretty musical thanks to his theatre background. On Sunday morning, the Boston-born actor took to his Instagram to share a video of himself relishing in weekend vibes while playing Lionel Richie’s “Easy” on the piano. But while the video sparked a vibrant response from fans on social media recirculating the snippet, many are awaiting a response from Lizzo — one of Evans’ biggest fans.



Sporting a red plaid shirt with a NASA baseball cap captioned alongside the words, “I [heart] Sundays,” Evans has proven to be a man of many talents and award-winning singer/songwriter Lizzo has been itching to collaborate with him on several occasions, most recently over starring together in a remake of the Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner classic, The Bodyguard. But while plans for the two of them to co-star in a project has yet to transpire, Evans has been rumored to star as villain, Orin Scrivello in the Greg Berlanti remake of the 1986 cult classic turned Broadway musical, Little Shop of Horrors alongside Scarlett Johansson, Billy Porter and Taron Edgerton. Evans previously told The Hollywood Reporter he wanted to do a musical “so badly,” and he might be one step closer to it now if details surrounding the role pan out successfully.

https://twitter.com/updatevans/status/1439630677138358272

Evans’ Sunday musical session isn’t the first time he has shared his piano talents with social media. Last year, Evans took to his Instagram to show off his impressive piano skills, while practicing a complex composition from composer Fabrizio Paterlini. Wearing one of his now-signature cable knit sweaters as he played piano, making for a pleasant and low-key experience for fans, he wrote: “learning one of my favorites by Fabrizio Paterlini,” leaving fans awestruck by this casual, hidden talent.

Though Evans is known for saving the world and loving on his pup, Dodger, he previously discussed his private love for playing music over the years, stemming from his time in musical theatre. “I do play some instruments. I play the piano and the guitar, and I can probably fake the drums,” Evans told E! News in 2011. Almost a decade later, he would tell Men’s Journal in 2019 that he has a Bösendorfer upright piano in his house, and has played since he was very young; and reveal to THR that being on stage “felt like home.”