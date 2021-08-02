Chris Evans Responds to Lizzo's Hilarious 'Pregnancy Rumor'

✖

Chris Evans is excited to welcome his "bundle of joy" with Lizzo after the singer started a fake rumor that she was pregnant with the Captain America star's baby. The "Good as Hell" artist joked on TikTok earlier this week that she had been "sucking in," and was indeed expecting the MCU star's child.

Playing the Cap theme music from Captain America: The First Avenger, Lizzo said in the video, "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America."

@lizzo OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸 ♬ original sound - lizzo

Sunday, Lizzo returned to TikTok to expose the DM she got from Evans in the aftermath of the joke, which read, "Hi! I just heard about our little bundle of joy. my mother will be so happy lol. ...Just promise me, no gender reveal parties lol!" She captioned the video, "OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!"

Lizzo and Evans have been going back and forth on social media since she admittedly got drunk and slid into his DMs back in April. "No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol," the Knives Out star replied with a kissy-faced and facepalm emoji at the time. Lizzo answered, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now," to which Evans then responded, "Of course I do! I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!"

Lizzo has been on the rumor patrol this past week, shutting down rumors on TIkTok she had killed someone during a stage dive. "So, I've seen a lot of annoying things about me on the internet but the thing that bothers me the most is this rumor that I stage-dived at a concert and killed somebody," Lizzo said on TikTok. "Like, that rumor, it's a lie, first of all. I've never stage dived in my life and b—, how, like— killed somebody!? Y'all really gon' put that on my motherf—in' name? Like, I know I'm big but b—, I'm not that f—in' big."