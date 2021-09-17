Lizzo Wants to Remake Whitney Houston Classic in Latest Attempt to Woo Chris Evans as Co-Star

Recently, Warner Bros. Studios announced that a remake of the 1992 box office smash The Bodyguard, which starred Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, was in the works. The original film grossed over $400 million worldwide and its accompanying soundtrack featuring tracks from Houston made an even bigger splash winning dozens of awards, including several Grammy Awards and American Music Awards. Houston even embarked on a worked tour of the same title for over a year and decades later, an award-winning Broadway musical hit the scene.

With the announcement, several big names to start as Rachel Marron (Houston) and Frank Farmer (Costner), in the story of a megastar who appoints the help of a bodyguard to protect her, have been thrown around.

Apparently, Cardi B and Channing Tatum are said to be a pair that viewers would like to see. But Lizzo has also made it known that she’s ready for the big screen. On Wednesday, Sept. 15, Lizzo posted a TikTok video reacting to the news about the remake. The body-positive artist also she asked her almost 19 million TikTok followers.

Other names that have surfaced for the remake include Doja Cat, Camila Cabello, Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Adele as Marron – as well as a pairing from Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson. Official casting details have yet to be released.