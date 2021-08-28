Lizzo Weighs in on Celebrity Shower-Deodorant Debate

✖

Lizzo joined the celebrity cleaning habits debate last week, admitting that she also no longer wears deodorant, just like actor Matthew McConaughey. The "Rumors" singer even said she smells better since she stopped using deodorant. McConaughey has talked about not using deodorant for years, but his comments gained attention again as celebrities began opening up about their shower habits.

After hearing about McConaughey not using deodorant, Lizzo revealed she does not either. "Ok… I’m [with] him on this one. I stopped using deodorant and I smell BETTER," Lizzo wrote in an Instagram Stories post.

McConaughey has not used deodorant in over 20 years, the Greenlights author told PEOPLE in 2005. The Dallas Buyers Club star has also said he does not have an order, but his Tropic Thunder co-star Yvette Nicole Brown recently confirmed that McConaughey does smell like something. During a recent stop on the SiriusXM program The Jess Cagle Show, Brown said she went out of her way to catch a whiff of McConaughey's scent while making Tropic Thunder.

"I remember that Matthew McConaughey said that he did not use deodorant and that he didn't have an odor. So my first thought was, 'I'm going to get as close as I can to him to see if he's right," Brown recalled. "He does not have an odor... He smells like granola and good living. He has a sweet, sweet scent. That is just him and it's not musty or crazy."

The debate about cleanliness among celebrities began in late July when Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis admitted on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast that they only bathe their children if they can see dirt on their skin. Kutcher himself admitted that he only washes "my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever." Shepard said he and his wife Kristen Bell used to wash their children every night but no longer ask them to shower every night.

A few days later, Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair he doesn't bathe every day either. "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," the actor said. "I do believe because Elvis Costello is wonderful, that good manners and bad breath get you nowhere. So I do that. But I do also think that there’s a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Jason Momoa, Cardi B, and Drew Barrymore came out as pro-bathing. In an Aug. 17 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Barrymore said she bathes her daughters every day of the week. "For me, I'm like, 'You were at school all day.' Not in the last two years [because of quarantine], but when they were, I'm like, 'Bath every night.' Absolutely. On the weekends, it's like, 'You're in the salty ocean. Who cares? You're fine,'" she told ET. "I guess I'm a five-day-a-weeker with a possible sixth day... Five to six days a week."