Lizzo Reveals More of Her Conversation With Chris Evans in Her DMs

Lizzo wasn't afraid to shoot her shot in Chris Evans' DMs, and it looks like the Grammy-winner's boldness paid off! The "Good as Hell" singer updated fans on her conversation with the Captain America actor after she slid into his inbox with an emoji-filled message last week, and it looks like things ended up going pretty well!

Saturday, the "Juice" singer took to her TikTok to give a brief flash of the DM conversation that preceded her initial message: the wind-blowing emoji, a woman playing basketball and a basketball. Daring her followers to test their pause game to read more of the screenshot, Lizzo's screenshot actually revealed what looks like a very game Evans responding to her cryptic initial message.

"No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol," the Knives Out star replied with a kissy-faced and facepalm emoji, to which Lizzo answered, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now." Evans then responded, "Of course I do! I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!" Lizzo covered up the rest of their conversation, but when it comes to drunk DMs, the star was happy with the way things went.

On April 17, Lizzo first revealed she had messaged the Avengers: Endgame actor, captioning her video, "Don't drink and DM, kids....for legal porpoises this is a joke." As she continued to update fans on how the conversation went, her followers became fully invested in their journey, with one person commenting, "Lizzo out there living our dreams for us," and another joking, "Never felt a jealousy like this."

Lizzo is nothing if not feeling herself, and as she celebrated the start of Taurus season, the singer shared a stunning unedited nude photo to her Instagram. "WELCOME TO TAURUS SEASON," she captioned the shot. "To celebrate I wanna give y'all this unedited selfie... Now normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted [to] show you how I do it au natural." The star added that working with also confirmed Dove's new Self Esteem Project, she was helping to "reverse the negative effects" of social media and "changing the conversation" about beauty standards, writing, "Let's get real y'all."