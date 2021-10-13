Lizzo Rules the Internet in Sheer Sparkling Dress She Wore to Cardi B’s Birthday Party

Lizzo is unmatched in the style department, and her latest fashion choice is turning a lot of heads. The “Rumors” singer attended Cardi B‘s 29th birthday party on Monday night, and she wore a jaw-dropping, sheer Matthew Reisman Collection dress that was completely covered In crystals. Lizzo matched the gown with two different pairs of Jimmy Choos — stiletto heels and silver tennis shoes — as well as some sparkly butterfly clips in her high ponytail.

The “Juice” singer shared some photos and videos on Instagram alongside some cheeky captions. Lizzo shared a video showing off the see-through gown, writing “A soft twerk to bless ya timeline” with a peach emoji and sparkle emoji. She also posted some photos from after the party, writing “Mood when ur too drunk to function at the function.”

Internet Opinions

Lizzo tends to draw tons of opinions online just from her existence, and people had plenty to say about Lizzo’s dress. “‘I’m a big girl and I would never dress like that’, yeah babes well that’s because Lizzo is a hot girl doing hot things and you’re not,” tweeted one encouraging fan.

Killing The Game

“Lizzo is killin it at Cardi B birthday dress,” tweeted another fan. “Lizzo’s sheer dress is so fucking amazing and she looks literally like a GEM omfg,” wrote another.

Body Shamers

However, as a plus-sized black woman, Lizzo always has to deal with an insane amount of body-shaming whenever she shows off her curves. “The way people treat Lizzo is the weirdest s— I’ve ever witnessed an artist go through in quite a long time,” wrote one Twitter user. “Like it’s actually really strange.”

Ain’t you guys tired of hating on Lizzo for her body? Go touch grass. pic.twitter.com/SPckdx5B62 — Hobiette Kento 💙🕷️🎸❤️💛👔💙 (@aallyhia) October 13, 2021

Coming To Her Defense

“The people STAY upset at Lizzo. Why though? She looked great in that sheer dress and guess what, if you don’t like it, the scroll is a free feature on every device and platform,” wrote one of Lizzo’s defenders.

Rihanna Comparisons

Many users pointed out the difference in the reaction to when Rihanna wore a sheer, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Adam Selman dress to the CFDA Fashion Awards in 2014. “Rihanna & Lizzo, Same concept, Different body ‘types,’” pointed out one Twitter user.

Double Standards

“I keep seeing comments under this picture of [Lizzo] body shaming her but if Another female celebrity that was thinner were to wear this it wouldn’t be a problem,” tweeted one fan. I just wish y’all would leave [Lizzo] alone she is a beautiful woman and remember words hurt more than anything.”