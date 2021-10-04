Cardi B’s Green Paris Fashion Week Outfit Causes Stir, Seems Readymade for Memes

Rapper Cardi B may have just given birth to her second child, but that isn’t stopping her from dominating Paris Fashion Week. Cardi hit the Paris streets in a jumpsuit designed by Richard Quinn that was striking, if a bit out of the ordinary. The hunter green jumpsuit was cinched at the waist and featured a frilly bonnet and gloves that were attached to the arms.

The outfit was bound to draw attention on Twitter, but it became instantly memeable. “It’s giving Baby Bop,” wrote one Twitter user, referencing the Barney and Friends character. “Somebody.Please…Photoshop her into sun baby from Teletubbies,” quipped another fan. “And don’t try to come for me either bc I love CardiBut I gotta see it.”

https://twitter.com/BRIA_BACKWOODS/status/1444736399673016320?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

However, other people enjoyed the daring look. “She is probably the only human being on the planet that can pull that off,” wrote one Twitter stan. “That’s a freaking serve holy s—,” tweeted another fan. “Why do I love this??” wrote one incredulous Twitter user. “So many emotions, feel like a proud mum seeing her achieve greatness and venture into fashion,” tweeted another proud fan. “Someone should tell Kim K, this is how you make a fashion statement in one color…CardiB looks awesome!!!” wrote another.

https://twitter.com/GoteiZero/status/1444745070746521602?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Cardi and Offset recently welcomed their second child, with the “WAP” rapper taking to Instagram to share a photo of the pair holding their new bundle of joy. In the post, Cardi revealed a picture of her and Offset looking down at their baby, who is wrapped in a blue blanket, as Cardi held the newborn. In the post caption, Cardi indicated that the baby was born on Saturday, Sept. 4.

Cardi kept her pregnancy quiet for several months, only officially announcing it back in June during the BET awards. She revealed the big news by performing on-stage in a dress that showed off her baby-bump belly. Notably, this is Cardi and offset’s second child, as they are also parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.