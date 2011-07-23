Lizzo Reveals Her Chris Evans Sexual Fantasy in Salacious Detail

✖

Lizzo is back, baby. The singer dropped her new single "Rumors feat. Cardi B," and the "Good As Hell" singer is ramping up the promotion for her sexy song. Lizzo has recently inspired the Internet into writing their own fanfiction about her and the actor formerly known as Captain America, Chris Evans, based on their flirting online. Lizzo addressed the chatter online while she was a guest on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM's show on Friday, offering some teasing hints that the two might meet up at some point in the future, with Cohen saying that he wants the two of them together "for real."

"Listen, that Taurus-Gemini energy, honey -- it's unmatched," Lizzo replied. "We have plans -- well, we don't have plans - but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, 'OK, shots on me.' And he said, 'No, shots on me.'"

Lizzo continued, explaining her dream scenario complete with some spicy details. "So, here's my scenario. He's naked in the green room," she joked. "And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off. OK. Sorry. Next question."

Lizzo has been trolling fans about her fake relationship with Evans, recently posting a TikTok saying that they were expecting a child together. Playing the Cap theme music from Captain America: The First Avenger, Lizzo said in the video, "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child, but since we're airing out all the rumors today, I've been sucking in. We're gonna have a little America."

Lizzo returned to TikTok to expose the DM she got from Evans in the aftermath of the joke, which read, "Hi! I just heard about our little bundle of joy. my mother will be so happy lol. ...Just promise me, no gender reveal parties lol!" She captioned the video, "OMG YALL — HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?!"

Lizzo and Evans have been going back and forth on social media since she admittedly got drunk and slid into his DMs back in April. "No shame in a drunk DM god knows I've done worse on this app lol," the Knives Out star replied with a kissy-faced and facepalm emoji at the time. Lizzo answered, "Well.. they say u miss 100% of the shots you never take, (and even tho I unsent it like a dork), I'm glad you know I exist now," to which Evans then responded, "Of course I do! I'm a fan! Keep up the great work!"