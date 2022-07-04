Kourtney Kardashian Slams 'New Level of Low' by Paparazzi Amid Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Kourtney Kardashian had a strong message for the paparazzi, saying that recent photos allegedly showing her "out and about" while her husband Travis Barker remains hospitalized were really taken weeks ago. Barker, 46, was hospitalized last week for pancreatitis, less than two months after he and Kardashian, 43, married. Kardashian has been by his side since he entered the hospital.

Late Saturday, Kardashian shared a photo outside the hospital window and a pile of board games. She then shared a message to the paparazzi trying to make money off of photos of her. "And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life... these photos were actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)... I didn't forget about you," Kardashian wrote.

The Kardashians star called the paparazzi's actions "a new level of low, monetizing off of our nightmare." She said it was "really savagely uncool when I didn't leave his side... shame on you."

Kardashian's post came a few hours after she broke her silence on Barker's health emergency. "Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been," Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story. "Our health is everything and sometimes we take for granted how quickly it can change. Travis and I went in for a routine endoscopy together and he ended up with severe, life-threatening pancreatitis." Kardashian thanked fans for their prayers and support, and is "so grateful to God for healing my husband."

In his own statement, Barker said he had a scheduled endoscopy for June 27. After he ate dinner that night, he felt "excruciating pain" and was hospitalized. During the procedure, he had a "very small polyp removed right in the very sensitive area," a procedure usually handled by a specialist. The procedure "damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube," resulting in "severe, life-threatening pancreatitis." Barker was rushed to West Hills hospital on June 28, then transferred by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for additional care.

Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer married on May 15 at a Santa Barbara courthouse before holding a more elaborate ceremony in Italy on May 22. Barker shares two children, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick are parents to Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," Moakler said on June 30. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian]."