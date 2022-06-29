Travis Barker's Cryptic Tweet Amid Hospitalization Concerns Fans

By Michael Hein

Travis Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday, and his one tweet since then has fans deeply concerned. Barker wrote "God save me" amid reports that he was taken from West Hills Hospital to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance on Tuesday morning. Fans are speculating, sending well wishes and praying for Barker.

The reason for Barker's hospitalization has not been made public, but TMZ published photos of him arriving there with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Meanwhile, his daughter, Alabama, asked her Instagram followers for prayers. His son, Landon, performed at Madison Square Garden with Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday night, and some fans noted that he seemed upset on stage. Barker's condition is unclear, but he has been very open about his medical history in some regards, so fans are not hesitating to speculate.

Barker was in a horrific plane crash in 2008 which left him severely burned. Over the course of three months, he needed 16 surgeries, including many skin grafts. On top of the pain of these ailments, Barker needed to detox from prescription drug addiction at the same time. Considering how much of this Barker has shared with fans himself, it's no wonder that they speculated on social media.

So far, Barker's condition and the reason for his hospitalization have not been made public. The 46-year-old has made only one public comment – "God save me." Here's a look at how fans are responding.

Colleagues

Other musicians and friends of Barker posted prayers and well-wishes for the drummer. None revealed any new details or suggested that they were in contact with him.

prevnext

Prayers

Many fans posted literal prayers for Barker as his daughter requested.

prevnext

Unrelated

Some fans speculated that Barker's cryptic tweet was unrelated to his hospitalization. They pointed out that he sometimes tweets lyrics or phrases that are on his mind without any relation to his life.

prevnext

Losses

After so many other stars have fallen sick or even passed away in the last year, fans wished the best for Barker.

prevnext

TV

Fans joked that they would likely learn all the details about Barker's hospitalization on The Kardashians – the family's new Hulu reality series.

prevnext

Frustration

Long-time fans of Barker's work were less amused by the Kardashian connections here.

prevnext
0comments

Landon

Finally, fans had their eyes on Barker's son Landon on Tuesday night, hoping for an update when he took the stage with Machine Gun Kelly. So far there has been no news since Barker's hospitalization.

prev
Start the Conversation

of