Travis Barker's Cryptic Tweet Amid Hospitalization Concerns Fans

Travis Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday, and his one tweet since then has fans deeply concerned. Barker wrote "God save me" amid reports that he was taken from West Hills Hospital to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance on Tuesday morning. Fans are speculating, sending well wishes and praying for Barker.

The reason for Barker's hospitalization has not been made public, but TMZ published photos of him arriving there with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Meanwhile, his daughter, Alabama, asked her Instagram followers for prayers. His son, Landon, performed at Madison Square Garden with Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday night, and some fans noted that he seemed upset on stage. Barker's condition is unclear, but he has been very open about his medical history in some regards, so fans are not hesitating to speculate.

Barker was in a horrific plane crash in 2008 which left him severely burned. Over the course of three months, he needed 16 surgeries, including many skin grafts. On top of the pain of these ailments, Barker needed to detox from prescription drug addiction at the same time. Considering how much of this Barker has shared with fans himself, it's no wonder that they speculated on social media.

So far, Barker's condition and the reason for his hospitalization have not been made public. The 46-year-old has made only one public comment – "God save me." Here's a look at how fans are responding.