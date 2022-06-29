Travis Barker's Cryptic Tweet Amid Hospitalization Concerns Fans
Travis Barker was hospitalized on Tuesday, and his one tweet since then has fans deeply concerned. Barker wrote "God save me" amid reports that he was taken from West Hills Hospital to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center by ambulance on Tuesday morning. Fans are speculating, sending well wishes and praying for Barker.
The reason for Barker's hospitalization has not been made public, but TMZ published photos of him arriving there with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian. Meanwhile, his daughter, Alabama, asked her Instagram followers for prayers. His son, Landon, performed at Madison Square Garden with Machine Gun Kelly on Tuesday night, and some fans noted that he seemed upset on stage. Barker's condition is unclear, but he has been very open about his medical history in some regards, so fans are not hesitating to speculate.
Barker was in a horrific plane crash in 2008 which left him severely burned. Over the course of three months, he needed 16 surgeries, including many skin grafts. On top of the pain of these ailments, Barker needed to detox from prescription drug addiction at the same time. Considering how much of this Barker has shared with fans himself, it's no wonder that they speculated on social media.
So far, Barker's condition and the reason for his hospitalization have not been made public. The 46-year-old has made only one public comment – "God save me." Here's a look at how fans are responding.
Prayers up for Travis tonight.— MOD SUN (@MODSUN) June 29, 2022
Other musicians and friends of Barker posted prayers and well-wishes for the drummer. None revealed any new details or suggested that they were in contact with him.
God I never ask for anything, but I’m asking you to protect Travis Barker at all costs.— Wednesday Addams (@Chphighlullaby) June 29, 2022
“Because, if you confess with your mouth that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved. For with the heart one believes and is justified, and with the mouth one confesses and is saved.” God bless!— Jason Hamilton (@JasonHa66732134) June 28, 2022
Many fans posted literal prayers for Barker as his daughter requested.
Few months ago he also tweeted "Life is short" with a cross.— Kayla✴♀️ (@Kayjay_xo) June 29, 2022
Some fans speculated that Barker's cryptic tweet was unrelated to his hospitalization. They pointed out that he sometimes tweets lyrics or phrases that are on his mind without any relation to his life.
I hope Travis Barker is okay. 2022 can't lose any more drummers.— Matt (@LateralusNoose) June 29, 2022
FUCK. 2022, do NOT take Travis Barker from us. https://t.co/3v8gp3EmfC— SUPER MEDIA BROS (@SuperMediaBros_) June 29, 2022
After so many other stars have fallen sick or even passed away in the last year, fans wished the best for Barker.
Kris Jenner gettin those Hulu cameras to Travis Barker’s hospital bed… pic.twitter.com/qqVhY0R3h2— Pop That Drama (@PopThatDrama) June 29, 2022
travis barker on the way to the hospital
Kris Jenner calling Hulu to tell them to meet her at the hospital: pic.twitter.com/ePZqgTx2N5— Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) June 29, 2022
Fans joked that they would likely learn all the details about Barker's hospitalization on The Kardashians – the family's new Hulu reality series.
The sad truth is we prob wont find out what’s going on with Travis barker until it airs on Hulu and I’m not even trying to make a joke here.— jerr (@jerrymeehanjr_) June 29, 2022
Please stop calling Travis Barker Kourtney Kardashian’s husband. He is a legendary drummer in his own right.— Niki 😷 (@nmatina) June 29, 2022
Long-time fans of Barker's work were less amused by the Kardashian connections here.
MGK brings out Travis’ son Landon to perform their collab “Die In California” during sold-out MSG show pic.twitter.com/dtDd12JRvC— Lyndsey Havens (@LyndseyAlana) June 29, 2022
Finally, fans had their eyes on Barker's son Landon on Tuesday night, hoping for an update when he took the stage with Machine Gun Kelly. So far there has been no news since Barker's hospitalization.