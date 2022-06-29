More Details Surface About Reason for Travis Barker's Hospitalization

Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital after developing pancreatitis following a recent colonoscopy procedure, TMZ reported Wednesday. The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was initially rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center Tuesday morning with an unknown health issue but was soon transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to be treated.

Barker and his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, reportedly became concerned when he was experiencing pain following his colonoscopy procedure. "It was pancreatitis," a source close to the musician told PEOPLE. "He was complaining of cramps." Another insider shared of The Kardashians star, 43, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."

Pancreatitis occurs when the pancreas becomes inflamed and can trigger symptoms including nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting, according to Mayo Clinic. Barker nor his family have commented on his current condition after Kardashian was spotted entering the hospital with her husband Tuesday looking low-key in black sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

Barker's 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Barker, asked for her social media followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story posted shortly after her dad was rushed to the hospital. Alabama also asked for prayers in a since-deleted TikTok post, writing alongside a photo of herself holding her father's hand as he sat in a hospital bed, "Please say a prayer."

Barker's Twitter followers were also quick to notice an eerie tweet sent amid his medical emergency simply reading, "God Save Me," the name of his song with Machine Gun Kelly. Barker's son, 18-year-old Landon Barker, performed at a show with Kelly in New York City Tuesday night, taking to the stage hours after his father was taken to the hospital for his "Die in California" collab with the musician at his Mainstream Sellout Tour concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Barker's friends and fans have been wishing him well amid his medical emergency, with Kid Cudi tweeting, "Travis I love u and im prayin for u." The rapper collaborated with Barker on his 2011 song "Cool Head." Barker has had a whirlwind month, tying the knot in a fairytale wedding to Kardashian in May in Portofino, Italy after the two got engaged in October.