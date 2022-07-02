Travis Barker Breaks Silence on Hospitalization for 'Life Threatening' Pancreatitis

After being rushed to the hospital earlier this week, Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker is opening up about his health scare. Barker was first rushed to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA for additional care the same night. His wife Kourtney Kardashian, 43, has reportedly been by his side the entire ordeal. Details of his hospitalization were unclear initially as photogs snapped photos of him being rolled on a stretcher. His daughter Alabama took to Instagram to ask for prayers, hinting at him being in a more serious condition than expected. Now, Barker is revealing the details.

In an Instagram story, Barker explained: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since," he wrote. He added that he had a "small polyp" removed in a "very sensitive area usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. this resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis. I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better," he concluded, adding a prayer emoji.

Kardashian also thanked fans in a separate post, noting how important one's health is and expressing gratitude for Barker's healing. "I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, for the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. I am so touched and appreciative," she wrote in part in an Instagram Stories post.

The health scare came just a month after Barker and Kardashian said "I do" in a wedding ceremony in Santa Barbara, California only attended by Kardashian's grandmother, MJ Shannon, and Barker's father, Randy Barker. They held a larger ceremony in Italy shortly after with celebrations spread across three days. The couple first began dating in October 2021 after years of friendship, with Barker popping the question on the beach in Montecito, California. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on the Hulu series The Kardashians.