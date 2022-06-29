Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Asks Fans for Prayers Amid Father's Hospitalization

Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, is asking for support amid her father's recent hospitalization. As news broke Tuesday that the Blink-182 drummer, 46, was seen getting wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for an unknown reason, Alabama took to social media later that night asking for prayers.

Alabama, whom Barker shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, seemingly addressed her father's hospitalization in two separate social media posts. On her Instagram Story Tuesday evening, she cryptically posted a message reading, "please send your prayers." The message, posted just minutes after news of her father's hospitalization broke, did not directly mention Barker. The 16-year-old also posted to her TikTok, where she shared a video of herself holding her father's hand as he lay on a stretcher. Although that post was deleted shortly after it was shared, social media users screenshotted it and uploaded it to various other platforms.

Barker's hospitalization was first reported on Tuesday after TMZ obtained and published images seemingly showing the musician being wheeled into Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on a stretcher with his wife Kourtney Kardashian following close behind. According to the outlet, Barker, along with his wife, first sought care at West Hills hospital, though after it was determined that Barker required additional medical care, the 40-year-old was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

At this time, Barker has not publicly commented on reports of his hospitalization and it remains unclear what prompted the hospital visit. On Tuesday, he did tweet, "God save me," though it is unclear if the tweet was in response to his health. The words are also the title of one of his songs with Machine Gun Kelly, which was released in March. At this time, there have been no further updates.

The health scare comes just a month after Barker and Kardashian said "I do" in ceremony in Santa Barbara, California only attended by Kardashian's grandmother, MJ Shannon, and Barker's father, Randy Barker. They held a second, larger ceremony in Italy shortly after with celebrations spread across three days. In attendance were Kardashian's three children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign – as well as Barker's kids – Alabama, Landon, and Atiana. The couple first began dating in October 2021 after years of friendship, with Barker popping the question in October 2021 on the beach in Montecito, California. The proposal and a celebratory dinner with family afterward were featured on the Hulu series The Kardashians.