Shanna Moakler Breaks Silence Over Ex Travis Barker's Health Scare

Shanna Moakler is sharing her support after ex-husband Travis Barker was rushed to the hospital June 28. The Celebrity Big Brother alum, who shares daughter Alabama Barker, 16, and Landon Barker, 18, with the Blink-182 drummer, broke her silence on his medical condition Thursday in a statement to E! News.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out with concern to my ex and father of my children," she said in a statement two days after Barker was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with what reports indicate was pancreatitis. "I know he is in great hands and surrounded by loving support and the best medical teams available and his beautiful wife Kourtney [Kardashian]."

The model, who is also mother to 23-year-old Atiana de La Hoya, continued that she was hoping "for a speedy recovery and for the comfort of my children as I know they are very concerned and worried." Seemingly referring to Barker surviving a 2008 plane crash that killed four other people, Moakler noted, "Travis has beat the odds numerous times and I know with his support system he will do it again. I will always be there for him and my children."

Barker and Kardashian reportedly became concerned when the musician began experiencing pain following a colonoscopy procedure. "It was pancreatitis," a source close to Barker told PEOPLE. "He was complaining of cramps." Another insider shared of The Kardashians star, "Kourtney was worried yesterday. They both were."

Pancreatitis is caused when the pancreas becomes inflamed and can cause symptoms including nausea, intense stomach pain and vomiting, as per Mayo Clinic. Following his hospitalization, Alabama asked for her social media followers to "please send your prayers" in an Instagram Story she posted shortly after Barker's health issues began. Alabama also asked for prayers in a now-deleted TikTok post, writing alongside an image of herself holding her father's hand in a hospital bed, "Please say a prayer."

His medical emergency comes one month after he and Kourtney tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding on May 22. The ceremony was attended by close friends and family members, including Kourtney's three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.