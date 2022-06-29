Travis Barker Reportedly Hospitalized

Travis Barker reportedly experienced a medical emergency on Tuesday. TMZ reported that Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles. Although, it's unclear what the musician is dealing with at the moment. The publication reported that his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, was by his side as he was transported to the hospital.

According to the outlet, Barker and Kardashian went to the West Hills hospital on Tuesday. Once at the location, the medical staff urged Barker to seek additional care. As a result, he was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian, dressed in a black sweatsuit, reportedly followed the ambulance. She was also spotted by Barker's side as he was transported via a stretcher.

Amidst the situation, Barker's daughter, Alabama, whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, seemingly addressed the scary ordeal via her Instagram Story. She wrote on Tuesday evening simply, "Please send your prayers" along with a teary-eyed emoji. TMZ also noted that Barker appeared to touch upon the matter on social media. As this was reportedly going on, he took to Twitter and wrote, "God save me," on Tuesday morning.

A month before Barker's health scare, he and Kardashian were celebrating a happier occasion. In mid-May, the couple made their union official by holding a low-key ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. The ceremony was only attended by Kardashian's grandmother, MJ Shannon, and Barker's father, Randy Barker. Kardashian and Barker would go on to celebrate their nuptials with a wedding in Italy shortly thereafter.

For their Italian wedding, the pair's family and friends were invited. Kardashian and Barker once again exchanged vows, this time in Portofino, Italy. Both the bride and groom donned Dolce & Gabbana for the occasion. Of course, Kardashian's three children — Mason, Penelope, and Reign — were in attendance. Her famous family, including Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, all attended the festivities. Barker's three children — Alabama, Landon, and Atiana — all supported their father for the occasion.

Kardashian and Barker, who have been friends for years, began dating in early 2021. After a whirlwind courtship, the couple became engaged in October 2021. Their engagement was featured on the first season of The Kardashians and saw Barker getting down on one knee while they took a stroll along the beach. The Blink-182 drummer even surprised Kardashian by inviting her family to celebrate with them after popping the question.