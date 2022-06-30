Kourtney Kardashian Reportedly Hasn't Left Hospital Since Travis Barker's Admittance

Kourtney Kardashian is putting her vows of "for sickness and in health" very early in her marriage with Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. TMZ broke the story that Barker was rushed to the hospital on June 28. Doctors now believe a recent colonoscopy is to blame for the drummer's pancreatitis. Symptoms of such usually include things such as severe stomach pain to nausea and vomiting. Hours after Barker was admitted to Cedars-Sinai in LA, his daughter Alabama took to Instagram to ask for prayers. The report notes that Kardashian first drove Barker to a West Hills hospital Tuesday morning to have him examined. She was by his side while he was transported by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center later the same day.

Kardashian hasn't spoken publicly since the hospitalization, but has reportedly been by Barker's side and hasn't left since he's been admitted. A photo surfaced of Kardashian out and about seemingly running errands since news broke, but the photog who licensed the photo tells TMZ it's old. She was donning Barker's merch in the photo.

Barker and Kardashian are newlyweds, having obtained their marriage license in Santa Barba with Barker's mother and Kardashian's grandmother as witnesses. Weeks before, they had a "practice" ceremony in Vegas. Their official ceremony took place the third time on Sunday, May 22 on the Italian Riviera coastline in Portofino.

The pair, known for their PDA, exchanged vows during a romantic ceremony at Dolce & Gabbana's L'Ulivetta villa. The reception was held at the medieval castle Castello Brown. Dolce & Gabbana founders Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce were reportedly 'hosting this happy event' as Elle reports.

It's the first marriage for Kardashian, who previously was in a 10-year relationship with Scott Disick, who she shares three children with. She also previously dated model Younes Bendjima for a handful of years. Barker was previously married to Shana Moakler, whom he shares two children with.

Their engagement played out on The Kardashians on Hulu, with Barker planning an elaborate proposal on the beach on the anniversary of the first time the couple "hooked up." Barker and Kardashian were friends for over a decade before dating, even living next door to one another. Kardashian admits she made the first move to take things to the next level.