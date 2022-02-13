Kodak Black Among Gunshot Victims in Justin Bieber Afterparty Shooting

One of the three men shot at Justin Bieber‘s after-party last night has been identified. TMZ reports that the 24-year-old man who had left the scene before being admitted to the hospital was rapper Kodak Black. In footage obtained by the tabloid, Black is seen outside of The Nice Guy alongside Gunna and Lil Baby and an unidentified man arrives and starts an altercation before Black Is shot. The shooter is still at large.

Deadline reported that gunfire broke out at the afterparty for Justin Bieber‘s concert In West Hollywood early on Saturday morning, resulting In three injuries. The fight occurred outside of The Nice Guy restaurant close to the Pacific Design Center, where Bieber performed. City News Service reports that police were called to the scene around 2:45 a.m. “They (witnesses) heard a fight outside when multiple shots were fired,” said Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

Two men who have not been identified, a 19-year-old and a 60-year-old, and Black were shot. The first two wounded were immediately taken to a hospital, while Black later phoned police to report he’d been shot before being admitted to the hospital as well. All three are now in stable condition.

Bieber was not involved in the altercation and allegedly had no idea of the incident at the time. No arrests have yet been made.

Earlier in the evening, Bieber had performed a 30-minute set as part of h.wood and Revolve’s Homecoming Weekend event. The two-day event celebrates sports, fashion, entertainment, and music as a preamble to Super Bowl Sunday. The concert ended around midnight, and Shawn Mendes, Anthony Ramos, Logan Paul, Niall Horan, and Scooter Braun were all reportedly in the crowd of 1,500. According to reports, Hailey Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Tobey Maguire, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Lil Baby, and Kodak Black had attended the afterparty, but it is unknown who was still at the scene when the shots broke out. Bieber and his wife Hailey were photographed leaving shortly after the fight occurred.