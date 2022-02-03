Hailey Bieber Gives Update on When She and Justin Bieber Plan to Have Kids

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber still have babies on the brain, but that doesn’t mean they’re quite ready to grow their family just yet. Amid near-constant pregnancy rumors and after a little more than four years of marriage, the 25-year-old model candidly discussed her feelings about having kids, revealing just when fans could possibly expect little Bieber babies to arrive.

In a new interview with WSJ Magazine, Bieber got candid about her goals for the future, and one of those is starting a family. Bieber shared that “ideally in the next couple of years” she and Justin would start trying for little mini-mes. However, Bieber said that she and her husband are currently in no rush to jump into parenthood, the model noting that she is just 25 and still has plenty of years left to expand her family. She also noted that “there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process is ever going to take. Definitely no kids this year; that would be a little bit hectic, I think.”

“There’s this thing that happens for women when you get married. Everybody always assumes it’s: First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the baby,” Bieber continued. “Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? I think I had it ingrained in my head that I was going to want to have kids right away and I was going to want to have kids super, super young. Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

In that same interview, Bieber explained her decision to no longer talk about her relationship, telling the outlet that “it doesn’t feel worth it to me anymore when I try to have an open conversation with someone like you and then it gets taken out of context.” Bieber added that “the loves to take a tiny little blurb of something for clickbait. The media has always been a disgusting thing.”

For years now, the couple has found themselves battling rumors about their relationship, with pregnancy rumors sparking on multiple occasions. Over the summer, Bieber addressed those rumors head-on after speculation sparked that she was expecting when her husband shared a black-and-white photo of the couple cryptically captioned “mom and dad.” As the pregnancy rumors began, Bieber advised her husband, “I think you should maybe change this caption to Dog Mom and Dad before anyone gets it twisted.” Pregnancy rumors against sparked in September.

Bieber and Justin first began dating in 2015, though they broke up the following year. After reuniting in 2018, the couple became engaged in July of that same year. They tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse and again one year later at a large ceremony in South Carolina with friends and family. Bieber revealed to WSJ Magazine that “behind closed doors, we’re two really normal people that just have not-normal lifestyles and careers.”