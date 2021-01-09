Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Spotted Together Months After Split

Two months after shocking fans with their split, former Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have been spotted together in Miami. The two met up at a Miami park where they were seen together walking their golden retriever, Tarzan. Cabello donned a beige-colored, and sleeveless sundress paired with flat sandals. Mendes wore a simple white T-Shirt, jeans, and black sneakers.

Though there has been speculation that the two singers are back together, it appears the the two are just sticking to their plan to remain friends and co-parents to their beloved dog. The putting comes weeks after Cabello showed off her drastic makeover in the wake of their split.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The saying that when a girl goes through a rough breakup she changes her hair may be true in the case of Cabello. Cabello and Mendes announced their split after two years together. She focused her attention on her look. The “Havana” singer shared her new look on Instagram. “I clean up ok,” she captioned a picture of her hair dyed green and cut short, with an accompanying green dress.

The breakup between the former love birds appeared to be mutual at first. But E! News learned from a source close to the situation that Mendes is the one who initiated the split, allegedly catching Cabello off guard.

“He initiated the conversation” the source claimed. Cabello is said to be “very upset over the split,” but says that she “agreed” it was the best decision. “It was really hard for a few days but she has been spending a lot of time with friends and keeping busy,” the source adds. “She has a huge support system and is feeling renewed now.”

Despite no longer being together, the source claims the two are “still in communication and want to be friends,” noting that it “was not a bad breakup at all.” It’s said that Mendes and Cabello grew apart and hit a crossroads. “The relationship was getting stale and complacent and they decided they are better off being friends,” they add.

Just weeks before the breakup announcement, the two spent Halloween together in matching costumes. Their two-year love affair was riddled with PDA. Cabello said that she and Mendes became helpful to one another in dealing with their personal mental health throughout the course of their relationship. “We’ve learned to be honest with each other about when it’s time to talk to a therapist,” she said, adding “I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me.”