Scooter Braun Divorces Wife Yael After 7 Years of Marriage

Despite early reports that the couple's break was a temporary separation, music mogul Scooter Braun has filed for divorce from his wife of 7 years, Yael Cohen Braun. E! News obtained legal documents that Braun filed with the Los Angeles courts on Wednesday, July 21, that revealed that Braun was asking for joint custody of their three children —Jagger, 6, Levi, 4, and Hart, 2 — and agrees to pay spousal support. An insider told E! News that the couple had a prenuptial agreement.

Braun, who manages singers like Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, and Ariana Grande, and Yael have allegedly "been going through a rough patch for several months," and an insider had told E! News last week that the former couple was allegedly still trying to make it work. "They wanted to take time apart where they could each focus on their kids and give the relationship a break," the source had said. "They aren't giving up on the marriage and are hopeful they can find a way to make it work. But for now, being apart is for the best."

However, the former couple seems to be keeping things as friendly as possible for the sake of their children. "They are very close," the E! News source continued."The kids are the most important thing to them and that's their real priority here." According to reports, they "are still operating as a family. There are no other parties or interest in dating anyone new," this source continued, "they are focused on their family."

Braun posted a tribute to Yael on July 6 to celebrate their 7th anniversary, sharing photos from their wedding alongside a sweet note. "If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning," Braun wrote. "That all happened because you came into my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you. Happy anniversary." Yael replied "A Team 4lyfe" in the comments.