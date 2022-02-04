Khloe Kardashian Shoots Down Latest Romance Rumors Amid Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloe Kardashian may still be dealing with her recent breakup with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, but people are already starting to speculate about who her next beau could be. Popular gossip account Duexmoi recently shared a blind item that Kardashian was starting to see Too Hot To Handle alum Harry Jowsey. “One of my closest friends works at a very well known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking,” read the anonymous tip. “Apparently they’ve been DM-ing back and forth & texting & then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver them to her house.”

While blind Items are not a new thing In Hollywood, Kardashian decided to respond to this one directly. When a Kardashian/Jenner fan account shared the rumor on Instagram, Kardashian commented “ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE.”

Thompson, who shares 3-year-old True with Kardashian, recently revealed that he fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he was still romantically involved with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, and issued a public apology. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son,” Thompson said at the time. “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Thompson then focused his statement on his former partner. “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years,” he added. “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the upmost [sic] respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.” Kardashian has not publicly addressed Thompson’s apology, but an insider told Us Weekly that she’s “staying strong” for her daughter, True, whom she shares with the Sacramento Kings player. The source added, “Her family and best friends are really her biggest support system.”

Kardashian endured a public cheating scandal with Thompson, as he was alleged to have been cheating on her in 2017, and then again after their daughter was born. The second cheating scandal saw Thompson alleged to be having an affair with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend for many years. Woods, however, denied that she had an affair with Thompson, telling Jade Pinkett Smith on the Red Table Talk show that she was partying with friends and ended up at Thompson’s house but did not have a sexual encounter with him.

Kardashian and Thompson eventually rekindled their romance and began dating again. Earlier this year the pair were reported to have split up again after it was alleged that Thompson cheated. One of the basketball player’s alleged ex’s, Sydney Chase, claimed that they had a sexual relationship while he was with Kardashian. Thompson has either denied or not acknowledged many of the past cheating allegations.