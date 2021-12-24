Kate Winslet Admits She Couldn’t Stop Crying After Reuniting With Leonardo DiCaprio

An emotional reunion! Kate Winslet revealed she “couldn’t stop crying” when she finally got to see longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio after being separated by the coronavirus pandemic. The Mare of Easttown star, 46, shared in a new interview with The Guardian that spending time with her former Titanic co-star, 46, had been a long time coming.

“I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catch-up,” Winslet told the outlet. “We haven’t been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of COVID.” She continued, “He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life.”

Playing Jack and Rose in the 1997 Oscar-winning film launched the careers of both Winslet and DiCaprio, but the actress told The Guardian that it “wasn’t pleasant” filming Titanic for either of its stars. “But we were all in it together. Though he had way more days off than I ever bloody did. I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it,” she shared. “I didn’t feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable, I certainly would not have let a journalist know. There is no way I would have let that slip!”

Following Titanic, Winslet and DiCaprio stayed close friends, and the two would go on to star in 2008’s Revolutionary Road together. Despite all the rumors and speculation that the two would make a good romantic coupling throughout the years, Winsley shared in October 2017 on ITV’s Lorraine that they never had anything but platonic feelings for one another.

“For Leo and I, I think it was seven months of very intense work,” the actress said. “We were both really very young, and luckily – and this is the fortunate thing – we never fancied each other. I know that’s really annoying to hear, I’m sorry, but we really never did.” She added of their dynamic, “We were able to tease each other, and we still do, so it’s really amazing.”