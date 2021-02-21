Kim Kardashian Steps out Without Wedding Ring After Filing for Divorce From Kanye West

✖

Now that her divorce from Kanye West has been announced, Kim Kardashian wants people to know that she is a soon-to-be single woman. The reality TV star was seen out and about in Los Angeles without her wedding ring on Thursday and Friday, looking chic even without the massive diamond. According to reports, Kardashian has requested joint legal and physical custody of their children, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Early reports are saying that a settlement is already close to happening because neither party is contesting the parameters set by their prenup. There has been rumored drama for months, with insiders saying that the former couple was "worlds apart" over the summer. "They’ve been living separate lives for the past couple of years and are drifting further and further away from each other," In Touch reported. "Kim is focusing on expanding her brands, like SKIMS and KKW, her legal career, and raising the children... Kanye prefers being in Wyoming," but the source added that the children "always come first."

While Kimye is splitting after nearly seven years of marriage, In Touch reports that the Kardashian-Jenner family is "committed" to keeping West "a part of their family." The source told the tabloid, "The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy. Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner families. The family will always love him as the father to Kim's children."

Entertainment Tonight reports that West is "upset" that the marriage is ending, and that he will "forever" love Kardashian. "Kanye is upset that he and Kim couldn’t work it out, but he knows the two tried very hard to make it work," the source said. The rapper is "thankful for Kim and everything she did for him throughout their relationship. Kanye ultimately wants what’s best for Kim, but it will take him some time to adjust to his new normal."

Kim is focusing on her career and her children right now, as Keeping Up With The Kardashians comes to an end and her SKIMS brand continues to expand. People are already speculating about what her romantic life will look like now, but she "isn't ready to date and is not focused on dating yet," the source told E! News. "She's had a rough year and wants to focus on herself and her kids right now."