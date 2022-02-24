Kim Kardashian Calls out Kanye West for ‘Emotional Distress’ in New Court Documents

Kim Kardashian accused Kanye West of causing “emotional distress” in new court documents filed this week. She hopes that “terminating” their marital status will help the rapper understand that their relationship as a couple is over, according to the documents. The comments come after West made several pleas to reconcile with his estranged wife, insulted her boyfriend Pete Davidson, and accused her of keeping him from seeing their four children.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian said in documents obtained by Us Weekly. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

Kardashian hopes that if she is declared legally single, they could “move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.” West, 44, and Kardashian, 41, are parents to North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2. Kardashian is now dating Davidson, a star on Saturday Night Live, while West recently split from actress Julia Fox.

Although she hoped their marriage could succeed, Kardashian has “come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage,” she wrote in the new documents. “Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not,” Kardashian continued. “I ask that the Court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives.”

Kardashian and West were married for six years before Kardashian filed for divorce in February 2021. The two signed a prenup before they married, and the KKW Beauty founder notes that they didn’t acquire any new assets jointly during their marriage. They even filed separate income tax returns and maintained individual business managers, tax preparers, and business and estate attorneys. “The parties already negotiated and agreed upon the character of assets and debts acquired during marriage, agreeing to keep their finances and estates separate, when they entered into their Prenuptial Agreement in May 2014,” the new documents state.

Kardashian’s legal team believes West’s opposition to Kardashian’s hope to become a legally single person has “little, if anything, to do with the propriety or sufficiency of the approved conditions and everything to do with the fact that he does not want their marriage to end.” Her lawyers are also accusing West of making it difficult to remarry if she wants to in the future. West’s request to “waive all marital privileges should she remarry” is unprecedented, her lawyers wrote.

West hasn’t commented on Kardashian’s latest allegations. During Tuesday night’s Donda 2 listening party in Miami West played a recording of Kardashian praising him during her Saturday Night Live monologue. “I married the best rapper of all time,” Kardashian said in the recording. “Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.” West did not include the part when Kardashian said, “When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”