Kim Kardashian Addresses Tom Brady Dating Rumors

Kim Kardashian is making fun of those dating rumors that swirled around her and Tom Brady last year. The Kardashians star, 43, addressed the speculation that she and the NFL legend were seeing one another following his divorce from Gisele Bündchen during her appearance at Netflix's Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady live special on Sunday, May 5.

Ignoring booing from the crowd, Kardashian teased, "I wasn't going to come tonight, but since I'm not here as Tom's date, there's still a good chance I might." The SKIMS mogul continued, "Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I'd never say if we did or not. I'd just release the tape," making reference to her her 2007 sex tape with Ray J.

"I do know it would never work out. An ex-athlete, high cheekbones, silky hair, you remind me too much of my stepdad now," the reality personality continued, referencing mom Kris Jenner's ex, Caitlyn Jenner, 74. "Part of me thinks you would want to undress me, just to try on my clothes."

Kardashian added, "Honestly, it's hard for me to watch people roast you, but I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players," making a reference to her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. working as one of the attorneys in family friend O.J. Simpson's 1994 murder trial.

Brady was in on the joke alongside Kardashian. When the former athlete, 46, took to the mic at his own roast, he made sure to give it right back to Kardashian, joking about her divorce from Kanye West, with whom she shares four children. "I know Kim was terrified to be here tonight," Brady told the crowd, adding, "Not because of this, but because her kids are at home with their dad."

Kardashian and Brady were rumored to be seeing one another following their respective divorces, but in May 2023, Entertainment Tonight clarified via an inside source that the two had only been discussing vacation properties. "Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the outlet reported at the time.

Brady, who officially retired from the NFL in February 2023, has not publicly dated anyone since finalizing his divorce from Bündchen in October 2023 after 13 years of marriage. After finalizing her divorce from West in November 2022, Kardashian went on to have a short-lived romance with comedian Pete Davidson.