Kim Kardashian Unfollows Kanye West Amid Pete Davidson Drama

Kim Kardashian has officially unfollowed her estranged husband Kanye West on Instagram. Amid West’s continued attacks against Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the reality TV star hit the unfollow button sometime on Thursday, Feb. 17, according to Us Weekly, which noted that the Skims founder’s mother, Kris Jenner, is now the only member of the KarJenner clan still following the rapper.

Kardashian’s decision to cut digital ties with her estranged husband comes amid his onslaught of attacks targeting Davidson, whom the Skims founder has been tied to ever since they worked together on Saturday Night Live back in October. In recent days, West has posted several rants about Davidson, all of which have since been deleted. In a Saturday, Feb. 13 post, West – who shares North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with Kardashian – wrote that Davidson would never meet his kids. In the post he wrote, “HOLD YOUR SPOUSE CLOSE MAKE SURE THEY KNOW HOW MUCH YOU LOVE AND APPRECIATE THEM BECAUSE THERES A SKETE LURKING IN EVERY DIRTY ASS ALLEY WAITING TO HELP DESTROY YOUR FAMILY AND WALK AROUND IN CALVIN KLEINS AROUND YOUR CHILDREN.”

After Davidson rejoined the social media platform on Wednesday, West posted a screenshot of Davidson’s account, adding “FOLLOWED,” before deleting that message as well. He later shared a lengthy message in which he claimed his near-constant stream of posts directed at Davidson was “payback” for jokes delivered over three years ago. Before returning to the platform to share the 2018 bit on Saturday Night Live‘s “Weekend Update,” West asked, “HI SKETE YOU GOT ANYMORE MENTAL HEALTH JOKES FOR ME?”

While Davidson hasn’t responded to the social media attacks, Kardashian earlier this month allegedly expressed concern over Davidson’s safety amid West’s remarks. On Monday, Feb. 14, West shared screenshots from alleged text messages Kardashian sent him, with one text reading, “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault.” She allegedly went on to write in another text, “there are dangerous people out there and this is scary and it doesn’t have to be.”

Kardashian and West first met in the early 2000s before eventually sparking romance years later. They became engaged in 2013 shortly after the birth of North. They tied the knot in Italy in May of 2014, with Kardashian filing for divorce after six years of marriage in February 2021.