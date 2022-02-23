Kanye West Samples Kim Kardashian Praising Him on ‘Donda 2’ Despite Heated Divorce

Even though Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are in the midst of a divorce, the rapper still found a way to incorporate his estranged wife into his listening party for Donda 2. During the event, which was held in Miami on Tuesday night, West sampled Kardashian’s Saturday Night Live monologue which saw her commenting on her relationship with the rapper. Of course, this was quite an interesting choice not only because of the state of their relationship but also because Kardashian is currently dating SNL star Pete Davidson.

The event saw West playing a part from Kardashian’s monologue as the stage got dark. She can be heard saying, “I married the best rapper of all time.” The crowd applauded as the track continued, “Not only that, he’s the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.” Page Six noted that West coincidentally left out the next line of Kardashian’s monologue, which was, “When I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaTvrgxDHf4/

This is just one of the latest ways in which West has tried to grab Kardashian’s attention in a public fashion. Back in December, the rapper incorporated a plea to his estranged wife during his set at Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert. While performing “Runaway,” he sang, “I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly.” West has also made numerous statements about his desire to win Kardashian back, despite receiving pushback from her.

In late November, West visited Skid Row and gave a speech that heavily focused on Kardashian. He began, per Us Weekly, “The narrative that God wants is for you to see that everything can be redeemed.” West continued, “In all these relationships, we’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be standing right here, I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change that narrative.”

Since then, West has become increasingly more erratic when it comes to where he stands with Kardashian. He has made several statements about their relationship, and shared private information, on social media. Additionally, he has taken aim at Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Davidson, leading the reality star to plead with him to stop making such dangerous comments. Kardashian originally filed for divorce from West in February 2021, but they have not made any headway in their proceedings.