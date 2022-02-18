Kanye West Says ‘Donda 2’ Will Not Be Available on Streaming

Kanye West’s upcoming album Donda 2 will only be available on the $200 Stem player the rapper released in conjunction with Donda last year, the artist announced Friday ahead of the album’s Feb. 22 release date. West has also scheduled an accompanying “Donda Experience Performance” that same day at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player,” West wrote on Instagram. “Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CaHPUviLdEd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In a follow-up post, West continued, “I feel that same feeling like when I first moved to New York to make it in Music. I ain’t know what was gonna happen but I knew had to move. After 10 albums after being under 10 contracts. I turned down a hundred million dollar Apple deal. No one can pay me to be disrespected. We set our own price for our art. Tech companies made music practically free so if you don’t do merch sneakers and tours you don’t eat. Jay Z made Tidal and fake media attacked him. Well in the words of my big brother. Come and get me. I’m willing to die standing cause I ain’t living on my knees no more. God please cover me.”

West previously condemned his own label after the streaming release of Donda, saying it was done without his permission after initially streaming his Donda live events on Apple Music, including his Chicago performance featuring accused rapist Marilyn Manson. In 2016, West released The Life of Pablo as a Tidal exclusive before it was eventually spread to other streaming platforms.

West’s new album comes amid the rapper’s recent angry posts on Instagram about fellow artists Billie Eilish and Kid Cudi as well as his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has yet to respond to West’s recent rants about her and the Saturday Night Live star, but urged her ex in a private text he posted to Instagram to stop the public harassment. “U are creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will all be your fault,” Kardashian allegedly wrote.