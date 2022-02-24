Pete Davidson Seemingly Shades Kanye West Amid Recent Drama

Days after Kanye West publicly softened his verbal attacks on Pete Davidson, fans of the comedian suspect he might’ve shaded the Donda 2 rapper via Instagram. Before he deleted his recently reactivated account, Davidson added a link in his bio taking followers to a YouTube video of fictional comedian Rupert Pupkin saying his famous quote, “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Davidson’s supporters flooded the comments with words of praise. “Stand tall Pete, we’ve always loved YOU!!! Much support and love the shade…. And reflection in the shades as well! Go Pete Go!!!” one person wrote. “Pete coming in with hella shade and I am here for it. Slay King,” a second person shared.

Another chimed in, saying: “Well said Pete. You are handling this situation as a man with class which is more than I can say for Ye. So glad Kim has found someone who treats her well and who she can be herself around.”

“Damnnnnnn, shots fired! Nice job being super classy about this, Pete. Kanye is a fool,” someone else said, which was followed by another comment from someone else saying, “Agreed Pete – ya a f–ken legend mate.”

The move comes after Kanye West spent much of last week targeting Davidson for dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian. In a series of posts, West took to calling him “Skete Davidson,” writing about his tattoos and previous support of Hilary Clinton. He also told his followers that Davidson had no chances of meeting his children if he had anything to do with the decision. After days of ranting, the Yeezy designer suddenly showed a change of heart, even apologizing for hurting Kim Kardashian by sharing some of their messages online. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” West said. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real-time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

Kardashian responded to the recent string of issues coming from her soon-to-be-ex with an official statement. “It saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way,” she said at the time, per Page Six. She added: “I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all,” she closed.