Kim Kardashian Interested in Reuniting With Pete Davidson, Report Claims

Kim Kardashian may be contemplating a reunion with her former flame, Pete Davidson, 30. This speculation comes nearly two years after their highly publicized split.

According to an insider who spoke to Star Magazine revealed in its Aug. 5 print edition that Kardashian, 43, has been dealing with a sense of unfinished business with Davidson. "She's confident things will be different this time around. She's craving excitement in her life and she always responded to Pete," the source revealed. This sentiment hints at a potential rekindling of their romance, which initially lasted for 10 months before concluding in 2022.

The insider further elaborated on Kardashian's current emotional state, suggesting that she's been reminiscing about her time with Davidson. "She would love to have some romance and she misses his friendship," the source added.

The source attributes part of the couple's previous breakup to external pressures, notably mentioning the interference of Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West. The insider claims that West's alleged bullying of Davidson contributed to the "outside stresses" that ultimately led to the relationship's demise.

Since parting ways with Kardashian, Davidson has been linked to several high-profile women in Hollywood. His romantic escapades have included brief relationships with model Emily Ratajkowski and actress Chase Sui Wonders. Most recently, Davidson was said to be dating Outer Banks star Madelyn Cline, though that relationship reportedly ended in July 2024. The insider noted, "He obviously has a way with women."

Kardashian has maintained a relatively low profile in terms of her romantic life. While rumors have linked her to NFL player Odell Beckham Jr., she has largely remained single since her split from Davidson. The insider suggests that Kardashian's approach to relationships has evolved, noting, "She's more about keeping things private these days, so they could meet up in secret."

It's worth noting that Kardashian and Davidson's previous relationship faced challenges due to their demanding schedules and long-distance nature. At the time of their split, Davidson was filming in Australia, while Kardashian was occupied with raising her four children and managing her various business ventures.

As speculation continues to mount, fans and observers are left wondering about the possibility of a reunion between these two high-profile personalities. The insider from Star Magazine seems confident in Kardashian's determination, stating, "The hard part will be convincing Pete this is a good idea. But when Kim gets an idea in her head, she goes for it."