Kanye West Allegedly Sent 'Inappropriate' DMs to 22-Year-Old Model Mikaela Lafuente

Kanye West slid into the DMs of model, Mikaela Lafuente, earlier this year despite being married to Bianca Censori. The YEEZY founder wed Censori in December 2022 — just one month after finalizing his divorce from Kim Kardashian. He and Kardashian split in 2021 after seven years of marriage and four children. Censori is an Australian architect and model.

Lafuente, 22, shared reported screenshots of her interaction with the "Jesus Walks" rapper. She says thee messages were sent this past Spring and views the messages as "inappropriate." In the alleged messages, West asks the model to "hang out." Lafuente says she and her boyfriend, Bryce Hall, went through the messages together.

"At first, I didn't believe it and thought it was a fake account, but it wasn't," she said in a since-deleted post on social media, as the Daily Mail reports. "The message was pretty odd as I had never spoken to him or seen him in person before," she added.

West reportedly asked the model if she was based in California before asking, "Wanted to see if you wanted to hang and listen to the new album," he said referencing his Vultures album, which dropped in February, a month before the alleged message thread began.

Lafuente says she declined his invitation. She also finds it disgusting considering West is "twice her age." "I don't think it's acceptable to be messaging other women when you're married," she said, per the outlet. "It's not acceptable and it's something I'd stand behind forever."

Lafuente has 3.7 million followers on TikTok. "I've grown up with all my family being with their partners forever and this is what I want for my relationship," she reportedly shared. "Monogamy is what is accepted and cheating is unacceptable."

She says she's worried "others might not" decline West's advances if poached. "I do not support it," she claims. "Maybe they [him and his wife] have an agreement and Bianca knows about it and is cool with it, but we will never know this." Lafuente alleges West deleted all of his messages after she refused his advances.