Kanye West Throws Mic in Frustration Over ‘Donda 2’ Concert Sound Issues

Kanye West wasn’t too happy with his performance at the Donda 2 listening party in Miami on Tuesday night and it was largely due to sound issues during his show. As shown in one video from the concert, the Yeezy designer was apparently so upset with the feedback that he threw his mic down in the middle of one of his songs.

Kanye was joined by Marilyn Manson and DaBaby onstage as he walked through a wet floor for his rendition of “Jail 2” at the LoanDepot Park in Miami at the time of his outburst toward the end of the show. He didn’t pick up the mic again for the remainder of the night.

The music artist brought added rappers Fivio Foreign and Playboi Carti to perform the final song of the night, “Off the Grid.” But the last performance was less than ideal as TMZ reports the sound became even worse. Fivio’s mic was reportedly out of sync and he spent most of the song trying to keep up with the tune. However, several audience members told the outlet that the issues weren’t as apparent to them in the crowd as they would’ve been for those streaming the show from home.

Multiple big names attended the packed show on Tuesday including Jack Harlow, the members of Migos, Elon Musk, Alicia Keys, Pusha T and The Game.

In typical Kanye fashion, he used the show to send a few messages to people. According to The Daily Beast, he referenced his estranged wife’s monologue on Saturday Night Live for the intro to one of his songs. “Honestly, all the ups, all the downs,” she can be heard saying on the song. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America.” He also called out Kim’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson in a new song titled “Security.” “He’s not a threat, send him a text, put him in a timeout,” he rapped on the song. “I’ll put your security at risk. Never stand between a man and his kids.”