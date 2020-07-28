Kim Kardashian Bursts Into Tears During Heated Conversation With Kanye West

✖

Kim Kardashian traveled to Wyoming to reunite with husband Kanye West following a difficult West's controversial comments on Twitter and in his first presidential campaign event. Kardashian was spotted in tears while she spoke with the rapper, who publicly apologized for his tweets on Saturday. During his first campaign rally, West revealed he and Kardashian discussed having an abortion, and he tweeted about divorcing Kardashian.

Kardashian flew to Wyoming on Monday, reports The Daily Mail. The outlet published photos of the couple sitting in the front seats of their car, with Kardashian visibly in tears while speaking with West. It was the first time the two were seen together publicly since West's campaign rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, on July 19. The new photos were taken as the couple left a Wendy's restaurant.

During the South Carolina campaign event, West delivered an unscripted speech in which he shockingly said he and Kardashian talked about getting an abortion when Kardashian became pregnant with North, now 7. In the speech, West acknowledged he could get in trouble with his wife's family. "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," West said. "She stood up, and she protected that child."

Throughout last week, West published several even more shocking messages on Twitter, some of which have since been deleted. At one point, he compared his life to the horror movie Get Out and accused Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, of trying to "lock him up." West appeared to accuse Kardashian of having an affair with rapper Meek Mill in 2018 and said he has been "trying to get divorced" ever since they met to discuss criminal justice reform. Following these tweets, Kardashian shared a message about mental illness and West's struggle with bipolar disorder, asking the media to show "compassion and empathy."

On Saturday, West posted an apology to Kardashian, writing that he went public "with something that was a private matter," and he did not support her like she supported him. "To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me," he tweeted.

Later, a source told PEOPLE West has been "much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days" and "regrets" sharing private details on Twitter. "He definitely understands that he upset Kim," the magazine's source added. "He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim."

West and Kardashian married in 2014. In addition to North, they are also parents to sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2. In her Instagram message, Kardashian called West a "brilliant but complicated person" and his bipolar disorder does not "diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some."