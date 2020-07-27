Meek Mill Splits With Girlfriend After Kanye West Seemingly Tweets About Kim Kardashian Cheating With Him

✖

Meek Mill and his girlfriend, Milan Harris, have split, the rapper revealed Sunday, just days after Kanye West tweeted about a November 2018 meeting between Mill and Kim Kardashian, seemingly implying his wife had cheated on him with the rapper. The "Going Bad" artist tweeted Sunday, "We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents … we still have mad love for each other but we both came to an understanding!"

He added in a subsequent tweet, "I made a lot of paper last year everything got different with a lot people I helped so I gotta revaluate (sic) myself! It will happen to anybody with success & power grow, stay strong and move forward!" Mill and the Milano Di Rouge founder welcomed a son on May 6, but have kept their child out of the spotlight almost completely.

The breakup came just days after West wrote in a now-deleted tweet on July 21 that he had been trying to divorce Kardashian "since Kim met with Meek" in 2018 at the Waldorf Astoria restaurant in L.A. "for ‘prison reform.'" Despite photos published by TMZ of the meeting, which also included philanthropist Clara Wu Tsai, West said his wife was "out of line" for spending time with Mill, appearing to accuse her of cheating on him.

The next day, Mill appeared to address West's tweets on social media, tweeting, "S— is cappp cmon …." using the slang word for a lie. On his Instagram Story, he also shared a quote reading, "Some people aren’t loyal to you, they are loyal to their need of you. Once their need changes, so does their loyalty." On the post, he added, "I had to learn this thru experience."

West has since apologized to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star on Twitter for his recent behavior. "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

On Wednesday, July 22, Kardashian addressed her husband's recent erratic behavior on her Instagram Story, confirming his bipolar disorder diagnosis and asking for "compassion" from the public watching things unfold in the spotlight. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she wrote in part at the time. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."