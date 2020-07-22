Kanye West Says He's Trying to Divorce Kim Kardashian in Latest Twitter Spree

✖

Kanye West shocked fans recently when he mentioned he was going to run for president — which wasn't his first time making such a statement — but now, in a series of tweets, it appears he may be turning on the Kardashian family. In his latest twitter rant, he also mentioned divorcing wife Kim Kardashian. "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Worldolf [sic] for 'prison reform,'" he said in a tweet according to Page Six.

The rapper was referring to the time his wife attended a criminal justice summit in November 2018. Meek Mill was also apart of the summit. "Meek is my man and was respectful. That's my dog Kim was out of line," he said in a tweet. The alleged family feud started when West mentioned Kardashian considered getting an abortion when they first found out she was pregnant with North.

Not only has he claimed divorce, but he's also going after Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner accusing her of engaging in "white supremacy" and calling her "Kris Jong-Un." "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me," West said in another tweet, referring to the California welfare code that says people who may pose a danger to themselves can be put on an involuntary hold. "Kris and Kim put out a statement without my approval ... that's not what a wife should do White supremacy."

West was at his studio in Cody, Wyoming when he sent out the string of tweets. After he accused Kardashian of trying to "lock me up" he then sent one out for Jenner. "I will live for my children Kris I'm in Cody if your not planning another one of your children's playboy shoots," he said. While his series of tweets have since been deleted, Kardashian broke her silence by taking to Instagram and confessing the challenges she and her family have faced when dealing with someone who lives with bipolar.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she started her lengthy statement spread throughout three pages on her IG story. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," adding that she has never spoken publicly about her husband's mental health and how it has affected their family but that she's "very protective" of their four children. She also respects West's "privacy when it comes to his health" but decided to finally say something "because of the stigma and misconception about mental health."

"Those that understand mental illness or even compulsive behavior know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she continued. "People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgemental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard family and friends try." Kardashian ended by asking for privacy and respect during this challenging time for the family.