Actor Tears up in Emotional Video as He’s Surprised With Hollywood Walk of Fame Announcement

An actor had an emotional reaction when he found out he would be getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After it was announced he was part of the Class of 2026, Keith David shared a sweet video.

On X, the Princess and the Frog star shared a video of him watching the announcement and finding out that he would indeed be getting star and he was filled with tears. “What a surprise!” he wrote. “Being blessed to get to do this for a living is enough for me; to be recognized for my contribution to the arts is the cherry on top. Thank you, Hollywood Walk of Fame & Hollywood Chamber, for this honor. This will be a wonderful birthday present next year.”

David, 69, will be recognized for his contribution to Motion Pictures alongside Emily Blunt, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Columbus, Marion Cotillard, Rami Malek, Rachel McAdams, Demi Moore, Franco Nero, Deepika Padukone, Molly Ringwald, Stanley Tucci, Carlo Ramboldi, and Tony Scott. Despite appearing in over 400 projects, he was still as shocked as ever when he heard his name called, and he could not believe it as his wife, Dionne Lee Williams, tearfully hugged and kissed him.

According to Entertainment Weekly, a celebrity has to be nominated by another individual and agree to the nomination when applying to receive a Walk of Fame star. David definitely deserves it, having won three Emmys for narrating PBS programs and starring in films such as The Thing, Platoon, They Live, Men at Work, Larger than Life, and Armageddon. Other film credits include Hot Pursuit, Off Limits, Stars and Bars, Requiem for a Dream, American Fiction, and Mufasa: The Lion King. That’s not even including his work on the small screen or the stage.

Other recipients for a star in 2026 include Greg Daniels, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lucero, Gordon Ramsay, Melody Thomas Scott, Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Bradley Whitford, and Noah Wyle for television; Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias and Lea Salonga for live theatre/live performance; Air Supply, Bone Thugs ‘N Harmony, Paulinho Da Costa, The Clark Sisters, Miley Cyrus, Josh Groban, Grupo Intocable, Angélique Kidjo, and Lyle Lovett for recording; and Shaquille O’Neal for sports entertainment. As of now, a date for David’s Walk of Fame ceremony has not been revealed, but his 70th birthday is in June, so it would be pretty perfect.