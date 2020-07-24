Kanye West Reportedly Refuses to See Kim Kardashian Amid Divorce Rumors, Twitter Spree

The fallout from Kanye West's presidential bid and the Twitter rant that followed is continuing, and he's reportedly giving wife Kim Kardashian the cold shoulder amid rumors that they are considering divorce. According to a source who spoke to TMZ, the rapper has mostly cut off communication with his Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wife. She has been concerned about his mental wellbeing even before his concerning campaign rally in South Carolina.

The source alleged that Kardashian's concern for West was prompted earlier in July while he was in the Dominican Republic. She was so concerned that she flew to be with him, during which time she became alerted that "something was seriously off," though she eventually had to fly back home to be with their four children – North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months. Not long after, and without any prior warning, West boarded a plane headed to South Carolina for his July 20 rally. This event sparked not only controversy among his family members, but also a deep concern.

After making several remarks during the rally, including revealing that he and Kardashian had considered aborting their first child, West went on a Twitter rant just a day later. In a serious of tweets that mentioned the likes of Shia LaBeouf and Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, he alleged that Kardashian "was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's's life yesterday," among several others.

According to TMZ's source, that Twitter rant, along with the rally, have only deepened Kardashian's concern, though her attempts to contact her husband and talk to him about his mental health have gone unanswered. Kardashian has made several attempts to contact her husband, to no avail, as West has reportedly neglected to answer her calls and has rejected her multiple pleas to join him on their ranch in Wyoming, where he has been staying in recent days. The couple has reportedly had no face-to-face communication ever since that South Carolina rally, and the break in their relationship is reportedly worsening.

In a July 22 tweet, which has since been deleted, West wrote that "he has been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf (sic) for 'prison reform,'" referring to a criminal justice summit attended by Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill in November 2018. Several sources have also alleged that Kardashian, who had reportedly been considering divorce or some time but had refrained from taking any concrete steps for the sake of their children, "has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce."

While Kardashian hasn't commented on those rumors, she has spoken out about her husband's mental wellbeing. In an emotional plea on Instagram, she opened up about her husband's recent erratic behavior, calling it a symptom of his bipolar disorder, which she said has been "incredibly complicated and painful" to understand. She ended her message with a plea for "compassion and empathy."