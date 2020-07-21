'Disturbed' Halsey Begs Fans Not to Trivialize Kanye West's 'Manic Episode'

Halsey is asking her followers to hold their jokes and show empathy for Kanye West. The rapper, who previously revealed he had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, has been exhibiting erratic behavior as of late, hosting a rally for his makeshift presidential campaign Sunday and making several rambling claims on Twitter Monday night. The "Without Me" singer, who has been open about her own bipolar disorder, took to Twitter Monday with her commentary on what she thinks is a "manic episode" from the rapper.

"No jokes right now. I have dedicated my career to offering education and insight about bipolar disorder and I'm so disturbed by what I'm seeing," she began. "Personal opinions about someone aside, a manic episode isn't a joke. If you can't offer understanding or sympathy, offer your silence."

Halsey was diagnosed with bipolar when she was 17, while West was hospitalized following a breakdown in 2016, during which he later revealed he was diagnosed with the same condition. His wife, Kim Kardashian, told Vogue in May 2019 that treating his bipolar with medication was "not really an option," but that his family had become adept at "handling it" over the years.

Halsey added Monday that many people know someone with bipolar disorder and "aren't aware of it." She wrote, "Taking this opportunity to make offensive remarks and villify (sic) people with mental illnesses is really not the way to go…this is the exact triggering s— that causes people to keep quiet about it." The singer continued that there are more productive and kind ways to discuss mental illness "without contributing to stigma" faced by people who have mental illness "all for a couple of laughs."

"If you wanna think someone is an a—hole, go ahead," she cocluded. "Lots of people with mental illnesses are great. Lots of them are a—holes. Because they are people. With nuanced personalities. But making jokes specifically targeted towards bipolar hurts more than the 1 person ur angry with. … Sincerely, Human Being with a Decade Long Bipolar Diagnosis."