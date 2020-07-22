Kim Kardashian Reportedly Meeting With Divorce Lawyers Following Kanye West's Controversial Twitter Rant, Family Remarks

Kim Kardashian is exploring her options when it comes to a possible divorce from husband Kanye West, a source told Us Weekly Wednesday after the rapper's erratic comments about his family on Twitter and at a rally for his presidential run on Sunday.

"Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce," a source told the outlet, with another adding that while Kardashian has stood by West through controversial moments in the past, she has "wanted to make it work." The insider added that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn't gone through with divorce in the past because of their four children — North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

West has been behaving unpredictably over the past few weeks, including during Sunday's South Carolina rally, when he told a story publicly about considering abortion when he and Kardashian first found out they were pregnant with North. "I was having, like, you know, the rapper’s lifestyle, so she said she was pregnant and for one month and two months and three months we talked about her not having this child," he told the crowd. "She had the pills in her hand … I almost killed my daughter."

Monday, he went on a rambling Twitter rant about his family, among other things. "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday,” he tweeted. "If I get locked up like Mandela Y’all will know why."

Early Wednesday morning, West brought up divorce in another set of tweets, writing, "I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf (sic) for ‘prison reform,'" in an apparent reference to a criminal justice summit attended by Kardashian and rapper Meek Mill in November 2018. "Meek is my man and was respectful. That’s my dog Kim was out of line."

He also accused his mother-in-law, Kris Jenner, of "white supremacy" and attempting to get him involuntarily admitted to a mental health facility, writing, "They tried to fly in with 2 doctors to 51/50 me. ...Kriss and Kim put out a statement without my approval … that’s not what a wife should do White supremacy."

Tuesday, a source told Us Weekly that things are coming to a head between West and Kardashian. "She's tried so hard to help him, but now Kim and her family feel as though he's really crossed a line by talking negatively about them publicly and sharing private family matters with the public," the source said. "She feels helpless at this point."