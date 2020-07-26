Kanye West Apologizes to Wife Kim Kardashian After Heated Twitter Rant: 'Please Forgive Me'

✖

Rapper Kanye West took to Twitter Saturday to apologize to his wife, Kim Kardashian, following several disturbing tweets in the past week. At one point, West claimed he was trying to divorce Kardashian and accused Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner of trying to "lock him up." Kardashian and West have been married since 2014 and are parents to four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and 14-month-old Psalm.

"I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," West wrote on Saturday afternoon. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim, I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me." This message came after several shocking allegations West made during tweets throughout the week.

West's outburst began after his first presidential campaign event in South Carolina on July 19. During his speech, he claimed he and Kardashian considered getting an abortion when she got pregnant for the first time. West said they even scheduled a procedure until he got a message from God. West even acknowledged that Kardashian would not be happy with him for discussing this openly. "Even if my wife were to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world, even when I didn't want to," West said. "She stood up, and she protected that child."

On Monday, West fired off a flurry of tweets, many of which have since been deleted. He condemned Kardashian's infamous 2007 sex tape and said his children would never be in Playboy, a possible reference to Kardashian's own Playboy spread. In another message, he accused Kardashian and Jenner of trying to "lock him up" and compared his life to the horror movie Get Out. "I love my wife... My family must live next to me... It's not up to E or NBC anymore," West wrote in one tweet. "Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday."

On Wednesday, West said he has been "trying to get divorced" since Kardashian met with Meek Mill in November 2018 to discuss criminal justice reform. In another tweet that same day, West accused Kardashian and Jenner of trying to "51/50 me," referring to California's 5150 hold, which allows a mental health facility to hold a patient involuntarily if the person is a danger to themselves or others. He also referred to Jenner as "Kris Jong-un," comparing her to North Korea's leader.

Following these tweets, Kardashian shared a long statement on mental illness in her Instagram Story. "We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however, we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it the most," Kardashian wrote in part. "I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye's well being and for your understanding."