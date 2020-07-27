Kanye West Reportedly 'Definitely Understands He Upset' Wife Kim Kardashian

✖

Kanye West is reportedly regretting how his recent actions affected wife Kim Kardashian and is looking to move forward. A source close to the 43-year-old rapper told PEOPLE Sunday that he seems "much more relaxed and chilled out for the past couple of days" after erratic behavior on Twitter and at his Sunday presidential rally in South Carolina. West does have "regrets about sharing such private details" about his wife and family, however.

"He definitely understands that he upset Kim," the source added. "He feels very bad about it. It's obvious that he still loves Kim." During Sunday's rally for his makeshift presidential campaign, West revealed that he and the KKW Beauty mogul considered getting an abortion when they first found out she was pregnant with daughter North, now 7. He also accused Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner, of attempting to "lock [him] up" and claimed to have been attempting to divorce the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. The couple married in 2014 and are parents to daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1.

Saturday, West apologized to his wife on Twitter for his behavior: "I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Wednesday, Kardashian took to Instagram to address her husband's recent behavior, saying it was the result of his bipolar disorder and asking for "compassion" from the public watching things unfold. "As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," she said at the time. "Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand. I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health. But today, I feel like I should comment on it because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

Calling West a "brilliant but complicated person," Kardashian wrote that living with bipolar disorder doesn't "diminish or invalidate his dreams and his creative ideas, no matter how big or unobtainable they may feel to some." She added that society needs to have more empathy for individuals going through mental health crises.