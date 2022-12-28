Kim Kardashian Accused of Photoshopping Her Family Christmas Card

Kim Kardashian shared her family's Christmas party photos, showing her and her sisters celebrating the holiday with their mom Kris Jenner and their children. Kardashian surprisingly allowed comments for the post, meaning it was bombarded with fans accusing her of using Photoshop. The elaborate party also included a performance from "Chandelier" singer Sia.

The gallery of photos begins with a family shot, showing Khloe Kardashian, Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Baker, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner standing in front of red Christmas trees with Jenner standing between Kardashian and Kourtney. Kardashian captioned the post with a heart emoji. Other pictures in the gallery showed the sisters' children hanging out together and receiving gifts.

Thanks to the lighting, the group photo looks like it was photoshopped. It also does not help that everyone seems to look in different directions. "It looks like they were all photoshopped into this photo," one person wrote. "Everyone looking at a different camera is killing me," another commented. "Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like their heads been cut [and] pasted on," another wrote. One fan wondered, "Why is the pic photoshopped if you were all there?"

Kardashian shared another round of photos that included a picture of Sia at the party. She also published a video of family members singing along with the musician, reports PEOPLE. Kardashian's daughter North West joined Sia for "Snowman" and "Chandelier."

The Kardashian family is not new to Photoshopping allegations, which swarm their Instagram posts every day. Even their past Christmas card photos have been targets. In 2020, Kardashian was accused of photoshopping Kourtney into the photo. A source close to the Kardashians told Page Six Kourtney was at the photoshoot and blamed her strange look on the lightning. Kardashian later deleted the 2020 photo.

Kardashian fans were also convinced that they liberally used Photoshop to edit their 2018 photo. This picture had the Kardashian sisters sitting on a white bench with their children spread across their laps. It looked like they edited the arrangement of their feet. Kendall was also missing, which surprised many. Kardashian claimed the photoshoot came together later than usual, so her youngest sister could not be there on time.

Kardashian shared the Christmas photos hours after she appeared on Angie Martinez's podcast. During the discussion, she broke down in tears as she talked about co-parenting with her ex-husband, Kanye West. She also stood by her response to the fashion label Balenciaga's controversial ad campaign.

The Kardashians star acknowledged that she couldn't win with all of her critics. "You don't want to be a part of the narrative, but you're brought in," she said. "But then I have to take responsibility and say, 'Okay, people look at me as the face of this, so let me speak out.' I just always want to do the right thing."