Khloé Kardashian Denies Posting Clearly Photoshopped Photo

Khloe Kardashian denied publishing a clearly Photoshopped image on social media after a fan account posted it. The picture showed Kardashian, 38, wearing a skin-tight black Balenciaga bodysuit and appeared to be hastily edited to make her look slimmer. Kardashian's response came amid a flurry of surprising social media activity from The Kardashians star this week, as she also directly called out Kanye West.

Late Tuesday, a Kardashian fan retweeted the Twitter page PopCrave, asking them where they found a photo. It showed Kardashian striking an odd pose as she leaned against a fireplace, and was clearly edited to make her look slimmer. The fan claimed someone sent them a screenshot of it published on Kardashian's own Instagram page. Kardashian has posted several photos from Paris Fashion Week, but none of them are similar to the photo that circulated.

Wait not sayin my glam did that either in just saying I didn’t post this photo on my page. Where’s the receipts that I did lol people are so weird — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 5, 2022

"I never even posted this photo. Maybe my glam did but I didn't. Also, I mean... The bent lines in the back lol please," Kardashian wrote, making fun of the sloppy editing. Some fans later suggested that maybe the photo surfaced on a page run by a team member, but Kardashian denied this as well. "Wait not sayin' my glam did that either in just saying I didn't post this photo on my page. Where's the receipts that I did lol people are so weird," she wrote.

Although Kardashian did not publish this obviously edited photo, she and her sisters have been accused of sharing edited photos throughout their careers. After an unedited photo of Kardashian leaked last year, she admitted to tweaking some pictures. She loves "a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there," she wrote in an April 2021 Instagram post. "The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it's exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically."

Kardashian was also busy Wednesday morning responding to allegations from her former brother-in-law, rapper Kanye West. In response to the criticism that his controversial Yeezy show in Paris earned, West claimed public figures did not support him when he complained about not seeing his four children with ex-wife Kim Kardashian. Kardashian surprisingly responded with a long comment on West's Instagram page.

"Ye, I love you," Kardashian wrote. "I don't want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I'm trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect." She went on to say West knows "exactly where your children are at all times" and said he was the one who requested separate birthday parties. Kardashian added that she has "seen all of the texts" to prove it.

"Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time," Kardashian continued. "Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. I come from a place of love and I am happy to continue this conversation privately if you wish." In his response, West said Kardashian and her family are "lying" and accused them of kidnapping his daughter Chicago so she "could remember her father not being" at her birthday.

