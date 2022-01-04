Kourtney Kardashian Facing Photoshop Accusations After Posting Disneyland Photo With Son

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent a day at Disneyland on Dec. 18, 2021, to celebrate the holidays early. Of course, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star chronicled the trip with a series of photos on Instagram. Some of her fans accused her of Photoshopping one of the photos, which included her son Reign, while others thought the edited appearance might have been caused by the new iPhone camera’s “lens flare” effect. Although Kardashian has a history of responding to critics, she did not answer questions about the picture.

“The happiest place on earth, in the rain at Christmas time,” Kardashian wrote. The post includes a photo of herself and Baker in front of It’s A Small World. Another picture shows Reign, 7, on Barker’s shoulders. The fourth picture is the one that raised eyebrows. It shows Kardashian and Reign, with the lit Sleeping Beauty Castle behind them.

Kardashian and her son appear to be lit very differently compared to the crowd behind her, so people started wondering on Reddit and Instagram if she photoshopped the image. “It looks like she cut that picture out of an old magazine and pasted it on Disney,” one Reddit user wrote. “I thought someone brought a cardboard cutout to Disneyland for some reason until I figured out what was going on,” another commented. The Instagram post’s comments section is filled with people wondering what was going on with the picture.

Some Reddit users had a theory that it was caused by an auto feature on the new iPhone’s camera. “I’ve seen a bunch of pictures like this recently that were taken with the new iPhone. It’s some sort of auto feature… It’s weird though,” one person wrote.

Kardashian has not provided an explanation for the weird photo yet, but she does have a history of interacting with fans. Earlier this month, she fired back at an Instagram user who asked if she was pregnant. “Are we really gonna do this every time I post a photo?” she replied. A few days after that, Kardashian responded to someone who accused her of getting plastic surgery. First, someone complimented Kardashian because she “didn’t change” compared to her younger sisters Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. Then another person accused Kardashian of getting “plenty of surgery.” Although she wasn’t tagged, Kardashian spotted the message. “No better compliment than a too good to be real kind of compliment, butt shot and Brazilian butt lift, um thanks. And you were just getting started,” Kardashian wrote.

Kardashian and Barker, the drummer for Blink-182, got engaged in October. Kardashian and Scott Disick are parents to Reign, Mason, 10, and Penelope, 9. Barker and ex-wife Shanna Moakler are parents to Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18.

