Kardashian Family 2020 Christmas Card Sparks Photoshop Debate With Kourtney Kardashian

The Kardashian family 2020 Christmas card has sparked a debate over whether or not Kourtney Kardashian was photoshopped into the photo. The image first popped up on social media, being shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram and Twitter. It features Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Scott Disick, and Kim.

Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, is posed right between her younger sister Khloe and Disick, Kourtney's ex. After the photo began to make the rounds, fans and social media users began to point out that it appears as if Kourtney was photoshopped into the image, as she appears to look faded and more layered, in comparison to the others. Some thought maybe there was a stand-in, and Kourtney's head was simply photoshopped onto that person's body. In an emailed statement to Page Six, a source stated that "she was NOT photoshopped in…it’s the lighting, it’s backlit." Even still, fans are not convinced, and they are taking to social media to talk about it. Scroll down to read what they're saying.