Kardashian Family 2020 Christmas Card Sparks Photoshop Debate With Kourtney Kardashian
The Kardashian family 2020 Christmas card has sparked a debate over whether or not Kourtney Kardashian was photoshopped into the photo. The image first popped up on social media, being shared by Kim Kardashian on Instagram and Twitter. It features Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney, Scott Disick, and Kim.
Kourtney, the eldest of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, is posed right between her younger sister Khloe and Disick, Kourtney's ex. After the photo began to make the rounds, fans and social media users began to point out that it appears as if Kourtney was photoshopped into the image, as she appears to look faded and more layered, in comparison to the others. Some thought maybe there was a stand-in, and Kourtney's head was simply photoshopped onto that person's body. In an emailed statement to Page Six, a source stated that "she was NOT photoshopped in…it’s the lighting, it’s backlit." Even still, fans are not convinced, and they are taking to social media to talk about it. Scroll down to read what they're saying.
View this post on Instagram
prevnext
I think we can all agree that Kourtney was photoshopped into the latest Kardashian family photo pic.twitter.com/XUUuSHxzif— Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) December 23, 2020
Ok who did Kim Kardashian think she was fooling who's body did they photoshop Kourtney's head on pic.twitter.com/NcBvssfSIc— Chip Chrome (@Jeesseessee) December 23, 2020
prevnext
that might be the worst photoshop job by a kardashian/jenner ever lmao and i never tweet about them so you know it’s bad— • (@Cattvision) December 23, 2020
The Kardashian-Jenner clan need to sack their Photoshop guy ffs https://t.co/sZOvF6iatE— Laura Savvas (@LauraSavvas) December 23, 2020
prevnext
Every time you photoshop a Kardashian photo...a tree falls in the forest— 𝚌𝚢𝚋𝚎𝚛𝟻 (@TheRealCyber5) December 23, 2020
Why does this entire picture look photoshopped lmfao— Miguel Scott (@scrntonstrngler) December 23, 2020
prevnext
I am so sick and tired of all these haters claiming we Photoshop ourselves! We had an amazing trip don’t be jealous of us!! pic.twitter.com/FnCQmrHkbC— DanielNewmaη (@DanielNewman) December 23, 2020
Look at Courtney's head, and the light her face is receiving is not the same as in the rest of the picture. Kim looks like she's been adapted to the medium height of the picture, like when you shortened a pic on PAINT— Lola💚 (@PierradGloria) December 23, 2020
They should fire the person in charge of making this
prevnext
Why does Kourtney’s head look like it’s been photoshopped in?— REBEKKA 🤍 (@rebekkarnold) December 23, 2020
This looks photoshopped. I really think it’s photoshopped. If you see the shoes in the red circle. There is spots and the shoes are cut off in the center. pic.twitter.com/pFoBBYv5RL— Patricia Garcia (@Patrici08782248) December 23, 2020
prevnext
This is better Kimberly pic.twitter.com/h6V8bkvLUK— Ty (@tzawrld) December 23, 2020
I was thinking the same thing, especially the way Kourtney looks. But where’s Kanye? He ain’t fam or what— 🍯 (@BOSSMAAAC) December 23, 2020
prev
Kourtney looking straight up like a Jedi pic.twitter.com/1Utsw07hk9— 𝚃𝚑𝚎𝙾𝚗𝚕𝚢𝚂𝚔𝚢𝚕𝚎𝚛 (@RelyksSenoj) December 24, 2020